Around the world in 150 dishes in Glasgow

COSMO Authentic World Kitchen officially opened its doors in Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre yesterday, with a world of flavours on offer.

Bringing together a melting pot of cuisines and atmospheric live cooking stations to the city, COSMO offers five-star dining at a fraction of the price.

The leading multi-cuisine restaurant group kicked things off before their official opening by giving back to the city’s community, welcoming over 300 NHS, emergency services, social care sector guests at the weekend for a complimentary taste of the tantalising menu.

With eight live cooking stations, six cuisines and over 150 dishes to choose from – there truly is something for everyone at COSMO. If you like a little theatre alongside your meal, you can enjoy the masters at work by watching specialist chefs grilling up fresh, quality ingredients from steaks to jumbo tiger prawns. From the roaring flames of teppanyaki to authentic pizzas, the choices are endless.

Guests can discover the World of Asia, sampling dishes from eight different regions; Cantonese, Sichuan, Anhui, Shandong, Fujian, Jiangsu, Hunan and Zhejiang, tucking into COSMO’s hand-picked selection of the very best each region has to offer or even assembling your own crispy duck rolls with freshly roasted duck, spring onion, cucumber and plum sauce.

The Tasting Kitchen offers a tour de force of the world’s most popular dishes on small plates, from chilli con carne, tandoori chicken to salt and chilli hash browns.

For those who can handle the heat, head over to the House of Spice for an Indian banquet fit for a king, including crispy pakora, fluffy naan and of course, creamy chicken tikka masala. If you’re feeling a little more classical, the Continental menu has you covered with family favourites like spaghetti and meatballs or freshly made pizza.

COSMO’s talented chefs take centre stage for the Teppanyaki menu, locking in flavour with red-hot performances at their live cooking station, grilling up steak, salmon, jumbo king prawns, scallops and more. Alternatively, if you’re craving a roast dinner, these are available seven days a week, with gravy adorning expertly roasted beef, lamb or turkey, topped off with fluffy Yorkshire puddings and the crowning glory, roast potatoes.

COSMO’s speciality desserts include the patisserie chefs’ bite-sized homemade cakes or a quick dip in the cascading Swiss chocolate fountain, dunking everything from fresh fruit or marshmallows.

Renowned for elevating the buffet experience, COSMO’s luxe restaurant is expertly designed, full of contrasting textures and tones with inviting Italian marble counters and an innovative lighting system. Guests can relax in the soft leather booths with a cocktail of their choice, bottomless soft drinks or a global selection of wine, spirits, beer or ale.

Bookings are now open for COSMO. Catering for up to 280 diners, the all you can eat restaurant offers something for all tastes, with a showstopping 150 dishes and a world of flavours and cultures to choose from.

Suzanne Wink, operations director at COSMO said: ‘We’re delighted to finally open our doors in Glasgow, and welcome the city into our brand new restaurant for a journey through an incredible world of flavours. We loved hosting over 300 NHS and emergency service workers this weekend, treating them to a complimentary lunch after a difficult few years for everyone – it was the perfect start,

‘We’re extremely proud of our global offering, delivering outstanding affordable dining and we’re sure there’ll be something for everyone’s taste at COSMO.’

COSMO restaurant is located next to the nine-screen VUE cinema and enhanced retail space in St. Enoch Centre.

Find out more at www.cosmo-restaurants.co.uk/restaurants/glasgow-st-enoch