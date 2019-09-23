A taste of Mexico comes to the city centre

A new Mexican taqueria and bar has opened its doors today in Glasgow City Centre.

Mezcal is inspired by the street food culture of Mexico City, and serves a varied selection of tacos alongside larger sharing dishes and cocktails.

As well as contemporary Mexican food, the restaurant and bar will serve up Tequila’s smoky and sexy sibling, Mezcal – boasting over 25 different types of the spirit behind the bar.

The restaurant and bar located in a former insurance brokers office on Hope Street comes from the teams behind Glasgow’s Halloumi, bibimbap and Rioja. Restaurateurs Kevin Campbell and Toni Carbajosa have teamed up with Publican Ryan Bowman to bring an authentic taste of Mexico’s party capital to Glasgow City Centre.

Dishes on the menu include selection of Tacos – Veracruz (Fish Taco) – fresh Scottish salmon, gluten free mexican tempura, veracruz sauce, cabbage; Asada (Beef Taco) – Flat iron steak, guacamole, pickled veg, caramelized onion, adobo and rocket. Tostadas also feature on the menu and include De Atun – Fresh tuna, macha salsa, guacamole, watercress and De Pollo – Chicken, mexi bean puree, sour cream and coriander. Classico Nachos and a range of delicious Salads and Ceviche will also prove popular with fiesta goers.

The drinks list is designed by Mezcal co-founder Ryan Bowman featuring a range of frozen margaritas, craft beers, wines and a wide selection of classic cocktails with a Mezcal twist.

The taqueria and cantina bar on Hope Street aims to become the city’s go-to for a Mexican nightlife experience and will introduce live DJ’s playing a selection of the finest funk, house and disco tracks every Thursday to Saturday.

Founderand restaurateur Kevin Campbell said: ‘Mezcal is a place you can stop in for a bite, or stay all night listening to DJs, eating small plates and drinking delicious cocktails with friends. We’re very excited to welcome everyone from far and wide to MEZCAL to drink, eat, party, dance on the tables and more than anything, enjoy a taste of Mexico city in the heart of Glasgow.’

Colours inspired by the Mexican city of Monterrey are used to decorate the interior of Mezcal with a composition of colour playing a fundamental role to generate the Mexican atmosphere. Each wall is painted in a shade of either green, yellow or pink and teamed with pale pine wood furniture, neon signage and ceramic brick screens.

The restaurant will operate on a first come, first serve basis – so no need for advance bookings. Open from today for a week of soft launch events, the restaurant will celebrate their official launch party on Friday 27 September.

Open from midday to 1am, Monday through to Sunday on 104 Hope Street, Glasgow.

For more information and to view the menu visit https://mezcalrestaurant.co.uk/