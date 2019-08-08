A private dining experience in an unusual setting

A leading Edinburgh restaurant has launched an exclusive dining experience in the City Observatory site on Calton Hill throughout the month of August.

Based at The Lookout by The Gardener’s Cottage is located in The Library. The Library is a charming dining room set within the historic site which houses some of Edinburgh’s oldest and original star gazing telescopes.

A journey from land to sea, the dedicated chef and waiting team will showcase some of the best local and seasonal produce available.

Recently renovated, its modern stylish decor offers the perfect setting for a relaxed dining experience. The group table seats two-12 allowing guests to share stories with tourists and locals alike, while the three large windows provide breathtaking views and photographic opportunities across the Firth of Forth and city skyline.

On arrival guests are welcomed with a glass of Champagne and Isle of Gigha Oyster, before being offered a unique insight into the history of the iconic building. The set taster menu then continues with Isle of Skye Langoustines and Calton Hill gorse smoked Organic Mutton.

Chef Director, Dale Mailley said: ‘Having the opportunity to host such social dining experiences is something we thrive on. Showcasing our menu in an informal, yet intimate environment that brings people together inspires what we do. These welcoming dining experiences are the perfect way to get to know a city better.’

The unique dining experience will run until Saturday 31 August and is £50 per person, with a complimentary glass of champagne.

To make a reservation visit https://www.thelookoutedinburgh.co/book