A new look for popular La Favorita restaurant

A Scots restaurant will reopen its doors next week after undergoing an extensive six-figure renovation.

After opening on Leith Walk in 2005, La Favorita became famous for its authentic, freshly made pizzas cooked in the restaurant’s signature 300C revolving log-fired ovens.

Their crispy pizzas topped with mouth-watering ingredients and an unmistakable smoky flavour ensured that the restaurant remained a firm favourite not just among locals, but also with Edinburgh residents more widely.

Although staying true to the original vision of the Vittoria Group chairman Tony Crolla, the new makeover has given the restaurant a completely different feel.

A brand new kitchen and marble bar have been added, while the venue has been re-designed to give it a lighter, more welcoming feel to diners. Fresh, vibrant colours have been incorporated with specially commissioned limoncello, Prosecco and olive oil murals which now frame the restaurant’s walls. The heritage facade has also been modernised with teal colours, new greenery and feature lighting.

But its not just the restaurant which has been given a new look. La Favorita’s menu has also been updated to remove dishes which you can find in most Italian restaurants to be replaced with pasta dishes which are both authentic and modern. Classic, rustic, creative Italian dishes and a new multi-grain and seed pizza base have also been included to appeal to the growing number of health conscious vegetarian and vegan consumers.

Vittoria Group chairman, Tony Crolla said: ‘Over the past 50 years our family business has served up delicious Italian eats across our Edinburgh restaurants. La Favorita was the first pizzeria of its kind in Scotland to offer log-fired cooked pizza and in keeping with current and future trends, we believe our new menu and new look interiors will showcase the best of authentic Italian food and culture.’

The restaurant will have a grand reopening next Wednesday on 27 November and will be offering 50% off food during their soft launch openings on Monday the 25th and Tuesday 26th November to celebrate its new look.

La Favorita is located at 325-331 Leith Walk in Edinburgh. To find out more, visit: www.vittoriagroup.co.uk/lafavorita/