A fresh take on south east Asian cuisine for Glasgow

A new, innovative experience is coming to the Glasgow dining scene next week.

Mamasan Bar & Brasserie will officially open its doors to the public on 20 March, bringing a fresh and innovative take on south east Asian cuisine to Glasgow’s food and drink offering.

The new restaurant, located at 222-224 Ingram Street, is the brainchild of Brad Stevens who brought south east Asian food to the city with the opening of Bar Soba in 1999, followed by popular Pizza Punks in 2016.

An inspired pairing of two talented Glasgow chefs – Kanjana Burke, former head chef at Chaophraya and Kevin Davidson of the Finnieston and formerly Hanoi Bike Shop – will bring guests flavourful, punchy Southeast Asian inspired cuisine, prepared fresh to order with the finest produce from Scotland’s farm, land and sea.

Freshness and authenticity of ingredients is honoured by ensuring the building blocks of each and every dish is made from scratch daily, from the curry pastes, to the noodles and coconut cream – one of the only dining establishments in the city to do so. Nose to tail cooking minimises waste and maximises flavour, with stocks made using fish and animal bones, this also adding to the nutrient density of the dishes on the menu.

Highlights from the culinary duo’s menu include the Hebridean crab claw and king prawn pad thai, Loch Fyne oysters with chilli, lime and coriander or the crispy spring roll of north-sea cod, smoked haddock and chilli jam, topped with fresh trout roe. Dishes for meat eaters to look out for include beef pho with braised ox cheeks, confit ox heart and rice noodles and the smoked brisket and bone marrow massaman curry.

Vegetarians and vegans will also be right at home with dishes including charred sweetcorn patties with chilli, salted coconut, tamarind and lime and charcoaled roast aubergine with chilli and a runny duck egg on homemade roti bread. Like many dishes on the menu, these are prepared in the kitchen’s large charcoal oven, bringing out the complexity of flavour.

Brad said: ‘We recognised there was an opportunity to bring something new and unique to Glasgow’s dining scene.Crucially, the quality of the food needs to be outstanding with provenance and freshness of ingredients at the heart of every dish over the pass.

‘We spent months researching and developing relationships with the best local suppliers around, allowing us to elevate traditional Southeast Asian cooking and put together a really exciting menu for our guests to choose from.’

The drinks offering is also an accomplishment, with an impressive floor to ceiling bar gantry featuring around 800 spirits and wines an eye-catching feature upon entry. Stevens’ brother and respected Scots’ mixologist, Scott who has worked with major drinks brands Whyte and Mackay, Macallan and Bacardi, was the lead on this side of the dining experience, creating a cocktail menu which showcases creative mixology and complements the chefs’ offering. Scott formerly worked alongside Brad at Bar Soba where the brothers picked up spirits bar of the year and cocktail bar of the year five years running.

Glasgow based brand interiors specialists, Scaranish Studio, were consulted on the restaurant’s interiors. Guests can watch their food being made fresh to order through an open pass to the kitchen at the back of the restaurant.

Mamasan Bar & Brasserie is open for lunch and dinner bookings from Friday 20 March. Visit www.mamasan.uk for details.