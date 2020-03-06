A dish fit for a goddess for International Women’s Day

It’s International Women’s Day this Sunday and Glasgow Indian restaurant The Dhabba is celebrating with a dish fit for a goddess.

Sthree Amanda, which is Sanskrit for women’s joy or happiness, sees rice, milk, and saffron with a milk solid sweet rolled in coconut and garnished with rose petals.

It’s the latest offering from the North Indian restaurant in Candleriggs which is famed for its creative quality dishes and is also the first UK Indian restaurant to come up with a soya milk based homemade paneer cheese.

Dhabba owner Navdeep Basi felt it was important to celebrate International Women’s Day which helps nations worldwide eliminate discrimination against women.

He said: ‘The theme for International Women’s Day is “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights.”

‘Women have a very important part to play in our world and this is a global day to celebrate social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

‘What better than to give our customers a dish fit for a goddess. This particular pudding is said to be a favourite of Goddess Lakshmi – the goddess of wealth, fortune, power, luxury, beauty, fertility and auspiciousness.’

The dish is available for £5.95 on Sunday only.