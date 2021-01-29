East Haugh House launches Valentine’s Day dine at home box

A RESTAURANT near Pitlochry has launched the first dine at home experience in its 32-year history.

East Haugh House’s “Valentine’s Dinner Box for Two” contains a three-course meal, designed with some elements to be prepared and cooked by customers, following instructions contained in the box.

Available for mainland Scotland delivery by courier, as well as local collection, the package includes a “pink lady” cocktail.

Chef patron Neil McGown has reproduced one of his signature dishes – seared west coast scallops with cauliflower puree and crispy chorizo lardons.

McGown said: “At this time of year we would usually be looking forward to a busy Valentine’s weekend, however we have been closed since November due to lockdown.

“We decided to bite the bullet and enter the dine at home market to bring East Haugh’s food to people’s homes.

“I’ve missed being in my kitchen so this gives me the opportunity to get back in there and do what I love doing best.”

