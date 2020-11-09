Drinks lab hits milestone

THE Start-Up Drinks Lab in Port Glasgow has hit a landmark after its turnover reached £1 million.

The lab was set up in 2017 to help small businesses to develop drinks.

Since then it’s helped to launch 95 drinks and produced more two million bottles.

Big companies like BrewDog and Diageo, Scotland’s largest whisky maker, have also started working with the lab.

Co-founder Craig Strachan said: “We’re delighted to have hit the £1 million turnover mark.

“The achievement really is testament to the hard work and creativity of our awesome team.

“Not only that, but all the hard work has been more than worth it to see the journeys of all the brands we’ve helped.

“That’s why we set up The Start-Up Drinks Lab.”

During the pandemic, the temporary closure of hospitality venues like bars and restaurants meant production slowed down.

So, the lab launched Local Selects, a home delivery service of local Scottish food and drink products.

The lab also produced hand sanitiser for the local community and lent both its vans to Scotmid to deliver groceries.

Co-founder Hannah Fisher said: “It’s a real passion for us to support and promote the local community that we operate in.

“We made a commitment to both the Inverclyde region as well as the wider Scottish community to always look to create a positive impact through our operations whether it is partnering with other brands, using local ingredients or hiring and training locally.

“We received a lot of support so we are determined to give back where we can.”

As well as helping other businesses, the lab has launched three brands of its own: Just The Tonic water; Sparklingly Sober non-alcoholic cocktails; and Inverclyde Gin.

It’s next endeavour is a spirit due to launch on Valentine’s day.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s drinks pages.