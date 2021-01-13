Distiller scores rugby sponsorship deal

LOCH Lomond Whiskies has signed up as a sponsor of Pro14 Rugby, including the inaugural “Rainbow Cup” featuring teams from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Italy, and now South Africa.

Under the deal, the Scotch brand will become the game’s “official spirit” for the next three years.

Colin Matthews, chief executive at Loch Lomond Whiskies, said: “We look forward to seeing rugby fans back in stadia as soon as circumstances allow, and we can’t wait to give them the opportunity to enjoy a dram or two.”

The label already has a string of other sports sponsorship agreements under its belt.

In golf, Loch Lomond is the “official spirit” of The Open, Women’s British Open, and Scottish PGA.

Golfers Colin Montgomerie, Darren Clarke, Rich Beem, and Cristie Kerr also act as the brand’s ambassadors.

In football, Loch Lomond Group’s Glens vodka is Motherwell’s “back of shirt” sponsor.

The vodka brand also recently become “the spirit of the SPFL” football league.

