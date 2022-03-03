Dining discounts for residents local to restaurant

Dornoch’s MARA restaurant is celebrating reopening after their winter break with the introductions of their new Local Produce for Local Patrons initiative.

Throughout the months of March and April, the restaurant is inviting foodies living within a 50-mile radius of the restaurant to enjoy their signature six course tasting menu for £65pp reduced from the regular rate of £100pp.

Since opening in May 2021, MARA has received acclaim for its ethical use of local, seasonal produce in menus designed to celebrate the best of Scotland’s waters, fields, forests, and skies. The signature tasting menu experience is available daily, and patrons enjoying the experience can dine in the knowledge that a percentage of the menu’s cost is donated to the Trees for Life initiative which seeks to rewild the forests of the Scottish Highlands.

Managing director Phil Scott said: ‘With our reopening on Wednesday, we’re keen to welcome our neighbours back to MARA, and there’s no better way to do that than with a delicious dinner. Over our winter break, our team has completely re-imagined our menus, and we’re excited to hear what our guests think.’

Available to enjoy alongside a fabulous new wine pairing, the Local Produce for Local Patrons is available to enjoy from until Sunday 24 April during dinner service. During March, dinner service is available Wednesday to Sunday and throughout April dinner is served nightly Monday to Sunday.

Pre booking through guest relations 01862 810279 or info@linkshousedornoch.com