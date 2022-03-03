Cookery School of the Year title heads to Scotland

Edinburgh New Town Cookery School has been voted the top UK cookery school in the 2021 Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards.

Voted for by readers of the luxury Food and Travel publication, ENTCS beat off stiff competition from other top schools including Leiths and Waitrose.

It proudly sits alongside winners in other categories drawn from the UK’s most respected food businesses.

Principal, Fiona Burrell said: ‘We are just completely thrilled to have won this award, particularly as it has been voted for by readers of Food & Travel Magazine from all over the UK. It puts Edinburgh and our school right on the map and is testament to the hard work of our team over the last year.

‘For over 12 years alongside training people to become professional chefs, we have delivered a busy programme for keen amateur cooks covering a wide variety of techniques and cuisines.

‘Over the years we have built a large portfolio of corporate customers who come to us for team building and client entertaining. We employ a hugely talented team of teachers and this award recognises them all and is a proud moment for us. A good excuse to crack open the bubbly!’

ENTCS is a professional cookery school based in Edinburgh’s New Town. The school was founded by Fiona, formerly principal of Leith’s School of Food and Wine. She began her career in Edinburgh and has been teaching professional cookery courses for over thirty years.

With courses on offer from one day tasters for amateurs, to six month professional courses, many graduates have gone on to work in some the UK’s top kitchens.

