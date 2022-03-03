Big names heading for the Big Burns Supper

Organisers of the Big Burns Supper have confirmed dates for the postponed winter fringe, which will now take place across four weekends between April and June 2022.

Featuring world class acts such as 70s icon’s Sister Sledge and homegrown superstars Peatbog Faeries, these BBS weekends will deliver an electric mix of music, comedy, community, and celebration .

Hundreds of school pupils who have been preparing Dumfries Carnival for over two years will finally get to present their costumes on the streets of Dumfries, as part of the 90th Celebration of Guid Nychburris.

From 29 April – 1 May, tribute bands The Complete Stone Roses, Simple Minded, Abba Revival, The Bob Marley Experience will take to the stage as part of the Opening Weekend.

The Diamond Jubilee Community Event will take place in the Loreburn Hall on Saturday 3 June and Sunday 4 June to commemorate the Queen’s 60 years and the longest reigning monarch on the throne.

Russell Kane and Rosie Jones will play on Friday 17 ahead of a Free Guid Nychburris Special on Saturday 18 June and Family Event on Sunday 19 June.

Dumfries Carnival will run as part of Guid Nychburris featuring over 3,000 performers.

Over 23-24 June, Rich Hall will appear on Thursday 23 June, Sister Sledge will join Skerryvore for a double bill on Friday 24 June, Peatbog Faeries will join Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 on Saturday 25 June, Stanley Odd will play a special event on Sunday 26 June.

Tickets are available from 8am on Wednesday 2 March via www.bigburnssupper.com, in person at the Loreburn Hall or by calling 01387 733717.