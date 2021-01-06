Coffee roaster’s green credentials

A GLASGOW coffee roaster hopes to be named as a supplier to the United Nations’ climate change conference after joining the B Corp ethical accreditation scheme.

Dear Green has its sights set on winning a contract for the COP26 conference, which takes place in Glasgow in November.

“If this doesn’t put Dear Green on the radar for COP26, nothing will,” said Lisa Lawson, who founded her business just over nine years ago.

Dear Green had to demonstrate that it treats its staff and suppliers ethically in order to achieve the seal of approval from B Corp.

It joins The Body Shop, smoothie maker Innocent, and Jamie Oliver Group among the businesses that have already received the accolade.

Fellow Scottish recipients include skincare brand Beauty Kitchen, beer label Brewgooder, and ingredient maker Macphie of Glenbervie.

