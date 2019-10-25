Christmas night market dates are revealed

The dates for Balgove Larder’s popular Christmas night markets have been announced with a second event added for the first time ever.

They will take place on Tuesday, 3 December, and Wednesday, 4 December, both from 4–8pm.

The night markets are free to attend and will be held in the Steak Barn. A unique converted sawmill, with distinctive walls made from recycled potato crates and a wood-fired barbecue at its centre. A live band will entertain visitors for added festive cheer and stalls from local producers and makers will line the space.

A choice of food and drink will be available on the day, with street food from a variety of food trucks and Balgove Larder’s barbecue menu offering visitors a choice of dishes based on produce from the farm.

Those looking for fresh produce will be able to stock up on vegetables from local growers and meat from the farms prepared by head butcher James Lothian and his team to complete the perfect Christmas dinner. Christmas order forms are available online and in store, with orders to be placed by 6 December to guarantee supply. Orders received after the 6th will be confirmed on an individual basis.

James Lothian will give a butchery demonstration on Tuesday 3 December and the co-founder of Balgove Larder, Will Docker, will be giving a festive cooking demonstration on Wednesday 4 December.

There will also be a selection of tempting treats from other local producers, with baking, craft beers and gin, wine and crafts.

Those looking for a Christmas tree will be able to choose from a selection of fir trees. For the first time, this year Balgove Larder will be stocking smaller potted trees which can be planted and re-used after the festive period.

One of Scotland’s best-loved farm shops, Balgove Larder is based just outside St Andrews and is home to the farm shop (with butchery counter at its heart, selling produce from the farm), Steak Barn, Flower Shed, Home Store and more.

For more information on Balgove Larder visit www.balgove.com.

Balgove Larder is open daily 9am to 5pm.