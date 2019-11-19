Christmas arrives at The Ivy Buchanan Street

The festive fun begins at The Ivy Buchanan Street with the launch of the brasserie’s limited-edition Christmas drinks menu.

This will be available until Wednesday, 1 January.

Created by the restaurant’s expert bar team, drinks will include a warming Winter Bellini (£9.50), with Tawny Port, cranberry juice and Prosecco, a Roasted Chestnut Julep (£9.75), featuring Monin chestnut syrup, Maker’s Mark, lemon juice and sugar syrup, Mulled Cider (£8.50), with double jus, Aspall mulled cider, brown sugar, star anise, clove, orange twist, chocolate bitters and a cinnamon stick and Gingerbread Latte (£3.75), with Monin gingerbread syrup, hot milk and a pinch of ground cinnamon.

Jon Pinner, operations manager at The Ivy Buchanan Street said: ‘We’re delighted to celebrate our first Christmas in Glasgow with the launch of our festive drinks menu. As well as sampling the Christmas cocktails and hot drinks menu, guests will also have the opportunity to taste our limited-edition Christmas dessert, Snowball Fight (£9.25), which features brandy ice cream, white chocolate, gingerbread and cream sauce.’

In addition to the deliciously festive Christmas drinks and bespoke desserts, The Ivy Buchanan Street’s entrance has been updated with a beautiful Christmas archway.

Located at 106 Buchanan Street, The Ivy Buchanan Street offers sophisticated yet relaxed all-day dining in the heart of Glasgow, seven days a week. Set across two fabulous floors, the brasserie accommodates approximately 222 guests and features striking interiors, all-encompassing menus and friendly service from sunrise to late evening.

As well as the main restaurant, the space features two beautiful onyx bars and a glamorous private dining room, seating 24 guests and providing a beautiful location for exclusive events, drinks receptions, birthdays and working lunches. The Parisian-style outdoor seating area can be enjoyed all summer long, whilst DJs and musicians provide exciting, regular entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings for those dining upstairs or enjoying cocktails at the beautiful first floor bar.

To make a reservation, visit TheIvyGlasgow.com