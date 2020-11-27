Chip shop lands sustainability prize

THE Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven has netted an award for its sustainability.

The chippy scooped the “Sustainable Business Award” at “The Cateys”, an hospitality industry awards virtual ceremony.

Calum Richardson, owner and chef at The Bay, said: “Being a sustainable business has been our number one priority for a long time now and it’s great have our efforts recognised at a UK national level like this.

“It’s a case of constantly reviewing what you’re doing and making the necessary improvements to ensure you’re at the top of your game.

“I’m proud to say that everyone in the business contributes to this, it’s not just me.”

He added: “100% sustainability is the goal everyone needs to be working towards, and we’ll be working on it every day as long as we are still operating.

“I’d like to thank the judges and congratulate all of the other winners.

“I’d also like to congratulate ‘Team Bay’.

“They do me proud every day and this award is thanks all of their hard work and great ideas.”

The Bay was the first fish and chip shop in the UK to gain the Marine Stewardship Council’s chain of custody accreditation to sell Scottish North Sea haddock.

The chippy uses Vegware compostable packaging and doesn’t offer single-use plastic cutlery.

Edinburgh-based Tom Kitchin took home the “Chef Award” in the same contest.

