Chefs prepare for Hogmanay at your house

SCOTLAND’S chefs are getting ready to serve Hogmanay treats at your house this year.

Gillan Kingstree, head chef at catering company Hickory, has created a menu based around rare roast Scottish beef sirloin.

Hickory began offering its home delivery service earlier in the year after the restrictions placed on the events and catering industry.

Deputy managing director Stephanie Stubbs said: “It has been an incredibly challenging year for our industry and our diversification into the home delivery service has been an exciting journey and a little different from our normal events business.

“The teams have really got their creative juices flowing in devising different menus every week.”

Meanwhile, restaurateurs Victor and Carina Contini’s “Contini at Home” food and drink delivery service has gone nationwide, including a special Hogmanay menu.

Steak pie is the star of the menu, which also includes haggis cannonball canapes with Glengoyne 10-year-old whisky cream.

The package can be delivered, or collected from the Contini’s restaurant on George Street in Edinburgh.

Chef Paul Wedgwood is also preparing Hogmanay boxes at his eponymous restaurant in Scotland’s capital.

He also offers UK-wide delivery, with final orders being taken on 27 December.

The Little Chartroom is delivering its five-course New Year menu to Edinburgh postcodes.

The meal features co-owner Roberta Hall-McCarron’s venison tartare, which she served on the Great British Menu television programme.

In Glasgow, all the delivery slots for Cail Bruich’s menu have sold out, but its Hogmanay menu can still be collected from the restaurant on 30 and 31 December.

