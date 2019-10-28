Chef to serve up the best of Highland larder

The Bridge of Orchy Hotel near Glen Coe in Argyll has appointed award-winning chef David Hetherington.

He will lead the hotel in its mission to create a foodie haven in the Highlands, serving up the very best in local Scottish produce.

Hetherington previously held the position of head chef at the Loch Lomond Arms Hotel in Luss, and last year was crowned Provenance Chef of the Year by the Scottish Food Awards and Academy.

As head chef at The Finnieston in 2017, he led the restaurant to win Glasgow Restaurant of the Year and in 2012 he took part in BBC’s MasterChef, The Professionals.

Originally from Arrochar on the Cowal peninsula in Argyll, David is known for his eye-catching dishes with bold flavours created using locally sourced, seasonal produce.

David said: ‘I’m delighted to join the team at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel in such a beautiful part of the world and I’m looking forward to introducing new seasonal menus that reflect the wonderful flavours found here in the Highlands.

‘I’m building relationships with some great small producers, such as Darach Croft on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula, where the animals roam free and eat wild flowers, heather and fresh grass from the land.

‘Wherever possible I will source ingredients from this inspirational larder and I’m looking forward to meeting local suppliers and introducing new recipes to our guests here at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.’

General manager Szilard Nemeth said: ‘It’s an exciting time for dining at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel with David at the helm. His wealth of experience and passion for working with local producers is second to none.’

The Bridge of Orchy Hotel offers 32 rooms in a luxurious four star setting at the gateway to the Scottish Highlands. Located on the A82, two and a half hours from Glasgow and Edinburgh, it is surrounded by some of Scotland’s finest scenery and is the ideal location for touring the surrounding area.

A mecca for outdoor enthusiasts and walkers, the area boasts a number of munros, world class skiing and mountain biking facilities at Glencoe and activities including white water rafting, fishing and canoeing on the River Orchy. The hotel is also located on the West Highland Way walking route.

David is preparing a six course tasting menu paired with wines from the team at WoodWinters at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel on St Andrew’s Day, 30th November. Priced at £75pp or £195 dinner B&B (per couple), this exclusive event includes six courses, accompanying wines and a reception drink. For more information or to book email info@bridgeoforchy.co.uk

For more details visit www.bridgeoforchy.com