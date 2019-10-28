Art gallery reopens after £34.6m redevelopment

This Saturday, 2 November, will see Aberdeen Art Gallery will reopen to the public after the biggest transformation in its 130-year history.

It will present the Art Gallery, Cowdray Hall and Remembrance Hall as one major cultural attraction.

The newly redeveloped gallery will feature special new commissions by renowned artists and an entirely new second floor presenting a regularly changing programme of national and international exhibitions, opening with Martin Parr’s Think Of Scotland. Gallery space for the permanent collection will increase from 11 to 19 individually themed galleries, with more treasures on display than ever before.

From Brueghel to Borland, Landseer to Lambie, and from Guthrie to Gibb, Aberdeen Art Gallery’s collection spans over 700 years and includes a staggering range of works by artists, designers and makers. Home to the best and most interesting contemporary artworks, its nationally recognised collection is regarded as one of the UK’s finest.

Highlights include:

Dramatically increased display space with the number of galleries increasing from 11 to 19 and items on display rising from 370 in 2015 to 1,080 in 2019

A further three galleries will present a regularly changing programme of special exhibitions including the inaugural show in the BP Galleries Think Of Scotland by renowned photographer Martin Parr

Specially commissioned artworks in the Art Gallery and Remembrance Hall to mark the reopening

A partnership with Tate to return William Stott of Oldham’s Le Passeur (The Ferryman’s Journey) to Aberdeen, which tells the story of the painting’s connection to Aberdeen and one of its original founders, art collector John Forbes White

A programme of four exhibitions a year showcasing work by local schools, colleges, arts organisations and artists, opening with Alchemy – Inspiring Art, Inspiring Science by Aberdeen school pupils

Specially curated playlists inspired by the collections in each gallery

Increased access in all areas of the gallery including street level access and lifts to all floors

New cafés and a specially commissioned gifts and souvenirs by local artists in the shop

Gallery tours and a family trail for younger visitors

Visit http://www.aagm.co.uk/ for more information.