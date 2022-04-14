Champagne, oysters and stunning scenery

Champagne and oysters are a stunning combination whatever the location, so when set against one of the best backdrops Scotland has to offer, they’re a hands down winner.

Monachyle Mhor celebrates the return of summer with some serious sparkle and a selection of the world’s best seafood (vegetarian and vegan options also on offer) this May, with the Mhor Champagne & Oyster Extravaganza.

Taking place on Monday, 2 May, this new addition to the innovative calendar of year-round events taking place at Mhor is sure to be a hit with visitors of all ages (nonalcoholic beverages are available) and will both begin and end at the award winning Monachyle Mhor Hotel.

Throughout the day Tom will serve up oysters from the West Coast of Scotland, showcasing the different flavour profiles of those from different bays, and matching these profiles with the selection of sparkling wines from Gusbourne (Sussex and Kent) and Charles Heidsieck (France).

Kicking off in the only way it should, the day begins with a glass of bubbles over breakfast (again all dietary requirements can be met) before guests are taken on a journey from the hotel through woodlands and past waterfalls, while foraging and stopping for the occasional food and drink pit stop, before returning to the Big Barn at Monachyle for a late lunch beside the open fire.

After two years of hospitality hardship, Tom Lewis, chef and owner of Monachyle Mhor, and his wife Lisa, are looking for new ways to support producers both hyper locally and from around the UK, relying on this world class produce, and a little bit of creative thinking, to bring joy to visitors post pandemic.

Tom said: ‘It has been a really tough two years for everyone, not least for the hospitality industry, which was already dealing with the fallout from Brexit. However, now is the time to get up, dust ourselves off and see what we can do together, as a collective of food and drink producers, and indeed hospitality and tourism providers, to bounce back and bring some joy to visitors, be they staycationers or from overseas.

‘We like to do things a little differently at Mhor, and we also appreciate that things are still not back to normal, so we hope that by using the great outdoors as our stage we can once again put what we do -fantastic produce, great food and warm hospitality – front and centre, in a way that feels safe, but still exciting.

‘Gusbourne entered my life couple of years ago – I tried a bottle of Blanc de Blanc at a friend’s restaurant and loved it. Beth from Gusbourne was staying at Monachyle the same week and brought the Blanc de Blanc for me to try and we did an impromptu tasting. Gusbourne for me is a true testament to English wine making. I had chosen this in a blind tasting against everything France has to offer.’

‘Who doesn’t love Charles Heidsieck‘s story? Charles is the man who coined the phrase Champagne Charlie – a true Bon Vivant. For me, Charles is a classic example of classic champagne house, being youthful, approachable and just bloody great. No stuffiness, not unlike myself – I don’t own a table you can’t dance on!’

Monachyle Mhor sits at the gateway in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park which is home to some of Scotland’s rarest and most celebrated wildlife, alongside a natural bounty that is the envy of the world. Visitors and guests should keep their eyes peeled for red squirrels, pine martins, differing types of dear, and even, if their lucky, the glen’s resident golden eagle.

B&B including Safari (house & courtyard rooms) is reduced from £430 to £380. The safari starts at Monachyle 10am and finishes in the barn by 4pm.

For more information and to book visit https://mhor.net/