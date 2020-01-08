Celebrate Burns Night with a haggis pizza

When Rabbie Burns wrote about the ‘great chieftain o’ the puddin’-race’, chances are he never envisaged haggis on pizza!

But this month, in celebration of Burns Night, La Favorita restaurant on Leith Walk in Edinburgh have launched a pizza topped with the traditional Scottish treat in time for Burns Night on 25 January.

The 12-inch delicacy is topped with a large helping of haggis and includes red onions, sliced potatoes, super creamy mozzarella and a drizzle of scotch to complete the meal.

The Burns Night celebratory pizza will be available from La Favorita restaurant on Leith Walk and across La Favorita Delivered venues for in-store, delivery or collection at the price of £13.95 and available from January 13 until February 2 (inclusive).

Vittoria Group’s executive chef, Spencer Wilson said: ‘I felt it was important to celebrate this Scottish tradition with a classic haggis pizza but in La Favorita style!

‘Using potato and onion works well with the haggis and then – just to lift the flavour a little – a drizzle of whisky at the end. What better way to toast Robbie Burns.’

The award-winning pizzeria and Italian restaurant from Vittoria Group revealed a new look in November last year showcasing a stylish, modern design after an extensive makeover. A brand new kitchen and marble bar were added and the venue was re-designed to give it a lighter and more welcoming feel to diners.

La Favorita’s menu removed the dishes you can find in most Italian restaurants and replaced them with pasta dishes that balance authentic flavours with modern and distinctive ingredients. Classic, rustic Italian dishes with a creative flair were also added to appeal to the trends of a growing vegetarian, vegan and health conscious consumer.

La Favorita on Leith Walk opened in 2005 and quickly became famous for authentic, freshly made pizza cooked in log-fired ovens, the way Italians believe pizza should be served. With dozens of quality awards to their name – including a Tripadvisor certificate of excellence and multiple AA rosettes – they offer the best pizza you can possibly find in Scotland.

La Favoria’s pizzas are topped with mouth-watering ingredients and cooked in revolving 300C log-fired Italian ovens to give that special crispness and unmistakable smoky flavour. While the restaurant brands authentic thin crust Italian pizzas are the highlight and everyone’s favourite, La Favorita also offers so much more – delicious gourmet Italian pastas are made to order, with a great choice of antipasti starters, fresh salads and indulgent desserts.

