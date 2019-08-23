CAMRA reveals the best public house in Scotland

The Campaign for Real Ale has revealed its best pub in Scotland to mark the close of its Summer of Pub campaign – an initiative to encourage pub-going throughout the warmer months.

The top 16 pubs in the UK have been announced in the nationwide search for the next National Pub of the Year; the overall winner will be revealed in February 2020.

The Scotland & Northern Ireland winner is the Bridge Inn, Peebles. They previously won the award in 2017.

It is described as: ‘A cheerful, welcoming, town-centre local which is also known as “the Trust”. The mosaic entrance floor shows it was once the Tweedside Inn. It has a bright, comfortable bar which is decorated with jugs, bottles, pictures of old Peebles and displays relating to outdoor pursuits. There’s a cosy corner with a log burner and a small room to the rear. The sun trap patio overlooks the river and hills beyond.’

Pub-goers are encouraged to visit the Bridge Inn, and the other shortlisted pubs, over the weekend to celebrate the achievement.

Each of the contenders highlights something unique about Britain’s pub scene. They range from bustling micropubs to traditional coaching inns.

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s national director said: ‘The top 16 contenders boast the perfect mix of the essential characteristics which make a great pub – great service, a welcoming atmosphere, fantastic decor, great value for money and most importantly, quality real ale.

‘As our Summer of Pub initiative comes to a close, we’d like to encourage the nation’s beer drinkers to seek out these extraordinary pubs this weekend, which have been individually judged by our volunteers, ensuring a high degree of impartiality and integrity in their nomination.

‘These pubs will now compete in the next round of the competition, hoping to be named one of the four super-regional finalists – and stay in with a chance of becoming the overall winner. I wish them all the very best of luck!’

The final announcement of the National Pub of the Year will take place in February 2020.

The other winners are: Central Southern – Bell, Aldworth, Berkshire; East Anglia – Red Lion, Preston, Hertfordshire; East Midlands – Smithfield, Derby, Derbyshire; Greater Manchester – Flying Horse Hotel, Rochdale; Kent – The Admirals Arm, Queenborough; London – Hope, Carshalton; Merseyside – Cricketers Arms, St Helens; North East – Grey Horse, Consett South West – Tom Cobley, Spreyton, Devon; Surrey / Sussex – Hornet, Chichester, Sussex; Wales – Mansel Arms, Porthyrhyd, Carmarthenshire; Wessex – The Firkin Shed, Bournemouth; West Midlands – Prince of Wales, Shrewsbury; West Pennines – Swan with Two Necks, Pendleton, Lancashire; Yorkshire – George & Dragon, Hudswell.

The announcement comes just two weeks ahead of the publication of CAMRA’s annual Good Beer Guide, which identifies the very best pubs serving real ale across the country. Pre-orders are now available for 12 September at shop.camra.org.uk