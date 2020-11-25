Butchers are a cut above the rest

SCOTTISH butchers are celebrating after scooping prizes at the industry’s annual training awards.

Ariane Bennett, 19, who works for her family’s Arbroath butchers D H Robertson, won the “SVQ Level 2 Apprentice Of The Year Award”.

Newly-qualified butcher Michael Carrubba of Minicks of St Andrews took the “SVQ Level 3 Apprentice Of The Year” title.

St Andrews’ Balgove Larder secured both the “Mentor Of The Year” and “Training Partner Of The Year” accolades.

Plus, a Coatbridge trainee butcher who made sure housebound customers were properly fed during the pandemic has been recognised too.

Customers of Hugh Black & Son butchers on Coatbridge’s High Street voted in their droves to secure teenager Nicky Presland the coveted “Extra Mile Award”.

Gordon King, executive manager of Scottish Craft Butchers, which presented the prizes, said nearly 200 apprentice butchers throughout Scotland have been on the frontline during the pandemic.

“Our industry has worked really hard to keep this country fed with no break and no complaining,” he said.

“These awards are our way of saying ‘Thank You’ to the apprentices who have all stepped up to the plate to support their employers and their customers and to recognise how difficult training has been.”

King added: “Nominations were received from all over Scotland – Shetland to Jedburgh and out to the islands – and the winners are exceptional examples of a tremendous group of committed and enthusiastic apprentice butchers.

“The success of the training programme during Covid shows how we can adapt and develop to ensure the apprentices who represent the future of this industry do not lose out.”

