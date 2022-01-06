Burns Night is given a Caribbean twist with Dewar’s

Dewar’s whisky are bringing the heat of the Caribbean to the UK this month with an exclusive Burns Night meal kit.

Inspired by the fusion of cultures in each drop of Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth, blended whisky aged in rum casks, the twist on the classic Scottish traditional Burns Night supper will be sure to spice up your January, with the delectable Scotch Bonnet infused menu!

The perfect kit for your Burns Night celebration, each box is bursting with flavour fusions, set to whet your appetite including haggis scotch eggs with sweet chilli dip infused with everyone’s favourite Scottish orange drink, and jerk chicken with neeps, tatties and plantain mash.

The two delectable courses can be enjoyed with cocktails, created by lead creative at Mr Lyan Studio, and Dewar’s creative consultant, Mark Low, including a take on a Manhattan and a Cranachan inspired Highball cocktail, each made using Dewar’s award-winning Caribbean Smooth.

The Burns Night box will be available for nationwide delivery at £70, pre-order from January 10 ahead of Burns Night on January 25.

Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth is aged in casks that once held some of the finest rums of the Caribbean, each drop has distinct notes of brown sugar, creamy caramel and bright tropical fruits. Included in each box will be a dram to toast the evening with, alongside a specially curated food and cocktail menu inspired by the whisky’s fusion of Caribbean and Scottish flavours, with a specially curated playlist to help you move to the ultimate rhythm as you cook.

Fans of Dewar’s can enjoy the traditional Scottish menu with a twist. Kicking off proceedings with the addressing of the haggis scotch egg, served with a deliciously tangy sweet chilli sauce, infused with a certain orange Scottish drink.

Celebrate this Burns Night with a spicy kick, as you imbibe the accompanying Scottish inspired take on a Manhattan cocktail, before settling down to the main affair, where home chefs can continue to recite their favourite Burns snippets over sizzling jerk chicken. Rounding off proceedings will be a creamy and fruity Cranachan inspired Highball cocktail, before you dance the night away to a specially curated Spotify playlist, as you raise a dram of Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth.

Expertly curated for your Burns Night journey, the ‘New Town’ cocktail combines syrup spiced with mace, nutmeg, black pepper, fresh ginger, orange peel & bay leaf and sweet vermouth, with Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth whisky to create a deliciously light and bright addition to ceremonies, setting up the spicy main course of jerk chicken, paired with neeps, tatties and plantain mash. Topped with fiery Scotch Bonnet, mango and lime chilli salsa, and accompanied with a Haggis Hash Brown to allow for prime dipping, the perfectly balanced dish will get mouths watering even before it tickles your taste buds as aromas of deliciousness gently radiate out of the oven.

Finally, fans of Burns can enjoy a unique take on a traditional pudding with the ‘Cranachan on Holiday Highball’. Featuring a combination of Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth with oats, coconut, honey, strawberries, and allspice, topped with soda water, dried strawberry and coconut flakes, this delicious cocktail is the ideal culmination to an eclectic evening.

Dewar’s X All in a Box Burns Night boxes are £70, and can be pre-ordered from January 10 from allinabox.com and are available for nationwide delivery.