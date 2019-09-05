Bross Bagels unveils new bagels and a fourth store

A popular Edinburgh diner has revealed it is to open its fourth outlet in the city.

Established in August 2017, Bross Bagels owner Larah Bross introduced authentic Montreal style bagels to the capital.

She has gone on to open three shops, and now she has revealed they will opening their fourth Bross Bagels shop later this year in Bruntsfield.

In anticipation of the opening, the Bross Bagels menu in Leith has some tasty new additions to a few classics.

The very first Bross Bagel, packed with pastrami, monterey jack cheese, dill pickles, mayo and mustard will be back for the first time with a bit of NYC inspired honey mustard, with pretzel bits sprinkled inside. It will be even more addictive than before and only from their hot grills in Leith.

What do you get when you fill their freshly baked Montreal style bagels with Salt Beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Mama Bross’ Russian dressing? Their signature Ruebross bagel complete with crispy onions.

Also joining the line-up is one for vegans, with Jackfruit Reu-Bross – grilled jackfruit, melted cheese, saeukraut, crispy onions & Mama Bross’ vegan thousand island dressing.

Organic and kosher, the bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city. Each shop offers itsvery own unique take on the world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.

Following their recent award success, Bross Bagels are delighted to be awarded with the Highly Commended Recognition Award at this year’s Scottish Women’s Awards 2019.

Visit www.brossbagels.com for more details.