Brawsome Bagels give profits to Ukraine appeal

A Scots bagel outlet is giving its profits to the British Red Cross Ukraine fund this Friday.

Glasgow bagel experts Brawsome Bagels will be fundraising in their ever-popular Partick store this Friday, 4 March, from 9am – 4pm, with 100% of coffee and specialist cake sales going to

Donations to the British Red Cross via Brawsome Bagels will directly help people affected with access to food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes, and shelter.

Ian Brooke, founder at Brawsome Bagels said ‘Like everyone else, we are very concerned about the intensification of fighting in Ukraine and are deeply saddened by the displacement of people across the country, who have limited access to basic facilities.

‘We wanted to take action, no matter how small, to show our support, engage our community and to Stand with Ukraine.

‘The team will be hard at work in the kitchen from the early hours to craft extra batches of our daily sell-out cakes, as well as a special apple cake influenced by Ukrainian baking. We’d love the people of Glasgow to pay us a visit, buy a coffee (and cake) and let us send as a big a donation as possible.’

Brawsome Bagels will be open and fundraising this Friday from 9am–4pm on 292 Dumbarton Road, Partick, G11 6TD.

