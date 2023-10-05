Bowmore whisky sells for more than £500,000 at auction

A bottle of Bowmore whisky has sold for more than £500,000 at auction.

Distilled in 1962 on Islay, it’s Bowmore’s oldest dram and sold for a record-breaking £562,500 at the Distillers One of One auction.

The rare single malt was presented in a stylish bottle inspired by its island surroundings.

Proceeds from The Distillers One of One auction will benefit The Youth Action Fund, which has been created to support disadvantaged young adults in Scotland.

The malt has been nurtured and shaped in second-filled American oak hogsheads and boasts tawny hues opening with fresh, vibrant aromas full of soft orchard fruits and honey.

It has notes of fresh pineapple and honeydew melon merging with pecan nuts and floral honeysuckle before subtle menthol and minerality arise as the glass approaches the lips.

On the palate it is liquorice, cocoa nibs and dark roasted coffee beans unite with caramel and shortbread to reveal toasted oak spices and peat smoke.

__________________________

Advertisment _____________________________________________________________________________







‘Bowmore STAC defines precisely what Distillers One of One is all about,’ said Jonny Fowle, vice president, global head of whisky at Sotheby’s, said.

‘The oldest and rarest whisky from a distillery presented in the most unique of formats.

‘As a magnum sculpture that redefines the physical principles of a whisky bottle, STAC is a pivotal moment in Scotch Whisky production, design and philanthropy, which this incredible result attests to.’

Robbie Millar, managing director at Beam Suntory said: ‘The sale of the oldest ever Bowmore whisky today is a landmark in the story of this incredible distillery.

‘At Bowmore, we are proud that our whiskies are considered such sought-after items amongst collectors and whisky connoisseurs globally and STAC further demonstrates just how exceptional Bowmore spirit ages and captures flavour so exceptionally over time.’

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Don’t miss the October issue of Scottish Field magazine.