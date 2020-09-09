Bowhouse unveils market dates

BOWHOUSE in Fife has unveiled the dates for its autumn and winter weekend markets – and the first one’s this Saturday.

Customers placing orders through the Bowhouse Link website can collect their groceries between 9am and 11am on Saturdays, before the site opens to the general public.

Produce on offer includes wholemeal organic flours from Scotland the Bread, organic vegetables and salads from East Neuk Market Garden, and organic meat from the Butchery at Bowhouse.

Street food vendors due at this weekend’s market include James Ferguson from Kinneuchar Inn, Faceplant and Ròst.

Coffee will be available from MacLaurin’s and Flahute.

Futtle, Bowhouse’s brewery and tap room, will open its bottle shop to sell rums, ciders, beers and natural wines.

Based on Balcaskie Estate, Bowhouse opened in 2017 to help food producers sell directly to consumers.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.