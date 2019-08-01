Boë Gin’s first title sponsorship is a violet act

A Scots gin firm have signed their first title sponsorship deal, becoming naming partner of Hamilton Park Racecourse’s Ladies’ Night.

This year’s event which takes place on Saturday, 3 August, will be officially titled Boë Violet Gin Ladies’ Night.

In addition to being the official naming partner, the deal with Stirling based Boë Gin will also see the full range of gin products available at all bars across the racecourse, including a bespoke ‘Boë Violet Gin bar.

To celebrate their sponsorship, Boë Gin has created the ‘Vibrant Violets’ competition. Additional to the hotly contested ‘Best Dressed Lady’ and ‘Slater Menswear Man of Style’ competitions, ‘Vibrant Violets’ offers racegoers the chance to win bottles of Boë Violet by donning their best purple-hued accessory in celebration of the award-winning gin. Winners will be selected by an expert judging panel, including international model Calum Best.

Boë Violet Gins Ladies’ Night will see 10,000 racegoers in attendance across the Saturday event, which features seven thrilling races, including the pioneering Silk Series race. Throughout the evening, guests will be treated to performances by pop sensations Nadine Coyle and Max George followed by a DJ set from Blue’s Simon Webbe.

The sponsorship announcement follows a phenomenal year for Boe Gin, who announced a sales increase of over £7.4million for the last financial year. The brand has recently secured product listings for Boë Violet in both Co-Op and Scotmid stores across Scotland, in addition to long-standing listings with Morrisons around the UK.

Carlo Valente, director of Boë Gin said: ‘We’re really pleased to partner with such a well-established Scottish racecourse like Hamilton Park on their Ladies’ Night – one of their biggest nights of the year. This is our first title sponsorship and one that makes perfect sense for us as a brand, with a high volume of our target audience set to attend, plus the racecourse even use the same violet colour as our award-winning Boë Violet Gin.

‘This sponsorship is a really exciting step forward for the brand, continuing our momentous year. We’re looking forward to serving our delicious six-strong range across the racecourse, including our two full-strength flavoured gins, three flavoured liqueurs and full-strength Scottish Gin. We’re sure our award winning Boë Violet will be particularly popular and we look forward to seeing racegoers in their vibrant violet accessories.’