Review: House of Hazelwood releases

Drinks blogger James Robertson reviews the first releases from new whisky firm House of Hazelwood.

RECENTLY, a new business arm of the renowned distilling family the Gordons launched its first collection of rare and aged whiskies. Named after the family’s home in Dufftown, Speyside, House of Hazelwood will provide whisky enthusiasts and collectors with a chance to buy limited bottles of rare whiskies.

Marketing director Jonathan Gibson said: “Unlike most Scotch whisky producers, our business carries with it no requirement to release whiskies of a given age or a given style on a set date. This is a collection of individual spirits, representing unique casks, trials that have taken place over the years, and combinations that may never be seen again.

“Central to this is the philosophy that the maturing stock is ready when it’s ready. The inventory is regularly sampled, with meticulous records kept of its progress. Only once it reaches its peak will it be bottled – and of course, in a world of individuals, once it’s gone it is truly gone. The whiskies carried within the collection are unique and irreplaceable – single snapshots in the long history of Scotch whisky.”