REVIEW: Adnams – Sea Fog IPA and Ease Up IPA

Drinks blogger James Robertson reviews two new beers from Suffolk brewer Adnams.

I WAS lucky enough to taste a couple of new beers from Adnams a couple of days ago.

The earliest record of beer being brewed at Southwold in Suffolk is in 1345 – Adnams is celebrating its 150th birthday in the same place. To recognise this, it has released a new India pale ale (IPA) called Sea Fog. For those of us that live on the east coast, we will understand the logic of the name as there is a hazy coastal fog that rolls into Southwold. It’s a cracking beer with a lovely citrus note, hoppy but not too much, with a freshness on the palate. Great on its own of course but try it with spicy food and you won’t be disappointed. Adams Sea Fog IPA 4.5%. £22.99 for twelve 330ml cans from www.adnams.co.uk

Another interesting beer that Adnams has also released is an updated version of its Ease Up IPA. The difference is that head brewer Dan Gooderham has used an enzyme called Clarex, which breaks down gluten-type proteins. At the end of the process, it means that the beer is tested and confirmed to be gluten free. With a daughter who is Celiac, any amount of gluten can cause issues, so this is a real game changer for people like her. Ease Up IPA has a lovely hoppy flavour to it, with great tropical fruit and is quite refreshing. Adnams Ease Up IPA 4.6%. £17.99 for eight 500ml bottles from www.adnams.co.uk

Read more of James’ reviews on his drinks blog, The Grape & The Grain.

Plus, check out Peter Ranscombe’s column about Scottish gluten-free beers in the latest issue of Scottish Field’s sister drinks magazine, Cask & Still.