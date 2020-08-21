Scotland’s first apprentice brewers get certificates

TWO brewers from Six Degrees North brewery in Laurencekirk have become the first to pass the brewing skills modern apprenticeship.

Stuart Byers and Matthew Bennett, who are both aged 35 and are both from Stonehaven, received their certificates this week.

Byers said: “It’s been a tough course, but really rewarding.”

Bennett added: “I felt I knew how to brew, having learned on the job, but to study and gain a qualification to say that I do officially feels great.”

Claire Simpson, training manager at Craft Skills Scotland, the first provider to be allowed to deliver the qualification, said other brewers “from Orkney to the Borders” are also undertaking apprenticeships.

