Bespoke wine dinners coming to acclaimed restaurant

21212, Edinburgh’s only Michelin star restaurant with rooms, has welcomed a new sommelier to manage the restaurant’s comprehensive wine list and brand new events.

The restaurant is based on Royal Terrace and is headed up by Paul Kitching who, according to Jay Rayner is ‘on more than nodding terms with genius.’

Paul hosts a modern French style of cooking and changes his menu at the award-winning 21212 each week, giving regular diners a welcome new experience with each visit.

Enrico Marconcini from Mantova, northern Italy, will be bringing his impressive experience to join the restaurant in its 10th year. Enrico will introduce a number of bespoke wine dinners to the private dining rooms of 21212 from 25 September. The evenings will provide guests with informative experience in oenology and food and wine pairing.

These events will take place in one of the private dining rooms, Ate or Pod, and will allow guests to tailor their wine experience as they can choose a certain grape or geographical location they wish to try. Each event includes a five-course tasting menu with specially paired wines, and can host up to ten people.

Enrico will educate guests on how to pair sparkling wines with food, how to spot a quality product and when to serve what during a series of ‘Light and Sparkling’ lunches.

In addition to this, Paul Kitching is also offering guests the chance to try a personalised menu tailored to their tastes and designed to complement the wines and experience. His skill as head chef has been recognised greatly in his field and Gordon Ramsay declared that Paul is: ‘pure talent, driven by a great creative energy; a powerhouse of the north.’

Enrico said: ‘It is a real honour to be appointed 21212’s new sommelier. Our cellar houses over 300 different wines, making our wine list incredibly varied with something for every taste and every dish. We understand that this can be a little overwhelming so we are introducing our new series of events to help shine a light on what is often quite a tricky subject.

‘Not only will our bespoke wine dinners offer an unforgettable experience but we hope our guests will be able to take home some useful tips to help them pair food and wine together in the future.

‘I can’t wait to welcome our guests to 21212 for the wine events and share my passion for the subject.’

For a five-course dinner with wines paired to each course, prices start from £150.

The ‘Light and Sparkling’ lunches start at £75 per person for a three-course lunch paired with sparkling wines.

Paul used to run Juniper in Greater Manchester which not only became the North West’s only 4AA rosette restaurant and Greater Manchester’s only Michelin-starred restaurant but was also ranked in The Good Food Guide’s top 20 restaurants and was England’s Restaurant of the Year. Since establishing 21212 with his partner, Katie O’Brien, the five star restaurant has been awarded best new restaurant in the UK, a Michelin star, four AA rosettes and also been named Catering in Scotland’s Restaurant of the Year. It comes as no surprise that Paul was awarded the Prince Philip medal for his services to the catering industry.

To book a wine event in the 21212 private dining rooms, visit https://www.21212restaurant.co.uk