Beer Without Beards members create their own drink

To celebrate International Women Day, the members of the ‘women who beer group’ Beers Without Beards have brewed their own beverage.

The beer will be launched on 8 March at the Portobello Tap alongside a Women In Beer tap list – and all are welcome.

The group teamed up with brewery Cross Borders, to brew a 5% ABV New England IPA (NEIPA). A low bitterness beer with soft creamy mouth feel and a taste of intense orange peel with peach and mango on the nose but also light resin backed up by melon, papaya, and grapefruit, coming from the combination of Amarillo, El Dorado and Mosaic hops.

Amélie Tassin, founder or Beers Without Beards, said: ‘Brewing in collaboration with breweries is something we try to do regularly as it’s a great way to raise awareness about the lack of women representation in the beer industry and to show to everyone that despite the stereotypes, women can also be brewers.’

The beer called NEIPA, is subtitled ‘Nevertheless she brewed’ on the label of its cask version as a reference of the expression adopted by the feminist movement ‘Nevertheless she persisted’. Its meaning refers to women’s persistence in breaking barriers, despite being silenced or ignored.

The beer will be launched at the Portobello Tap alongside a Women in Beer tap list including beers from Loch Lomond, Wild Card or the newest addition of the Edinburgh Craft Beer Scene, Stenroth Brewery.

This event will be open to everyone, bearded or not.

Amélie added: ‘We want to show everyone the amazing work women are doing in the beer industry and contribute create role models to help redress the gender balance.’

The NEIPA will be then available in a selection of pubs across Scotland but also in a few pubs in Newcastle like the emblematic Free Trade Inn.

The Beers Without Beards group is a group of women who like beer and enjoy drinking and learning about it.

It’s not about excluding men but creating a ‘safe space’ for women to experiment and learn about craft beer.

Through the group, members can discover pubs or taprooms, learn about craft beer and also meet some inspiring women from the brewing industry.

Find out more at www.beerswobeards.com