Baern and Aeble team up for cider dinner

BAKERY Baern and cider shop Aeble have teamed up to run a dinner at Bowhouse in the East Neuk of Fife.

Founded by Hazel Powell and Giacomo Pearce, Baern uses a wood-fired oven for its sourdough, and sources ingredients from fellow businesses at the Bowhouse farmers’ market, including flour from Scotland The Bread, meats from the Butchery at Bowhouse, and vegetables from East Neuk Market Garden.

Jaye and Grant Hutchinson opened Aeble in April 2021, and stock ciders, wines, and snacks from Scotland, Europe, and America.

The Hutchinsons will introduce the drinks being paired with each course at the dinner, which will take place on 3 September.

Tickets have gone on sale at £55 each, which includes three courses with paired ciders.

Bowhouse sits on the Balcaskie Estate, between Elie and St Monans.

The converted barn holds farmers’ markets on the second weekend of each month – apart from January and February – when traders set up food, drink, and craft stalls.

Street food stalls sell lunch, which workshops and cookery classes are also held.

