Alpine chalet Ski Lodge opens in St Andrews

Failed to get your ski trip booked this winter? The Adamson in St Andrews is offering après ski without even leaving the country.

The winter pop-up of Scandi-inspired chalets is back and this year you can tuck into winter warmers and sip on a dedicated list of Veuve Clicquot cocktails.

For party revellers keen to apres more than ski this festive season, all roads lead to St Andrews in Fife.

The Adamson restaurant and bar have transformed their bar and eatery this Christmas. For eight weeks Ski Lodge at The Adamson opens its doors in the restaurants cocktail bar fully equipped with seasonal hot cocktails, winter-warming fare and all manner of quirky food and entertainment needed for the winter season.

Party season at The Ski LodgeThey may not have the mountains or real snow, but the team from the award winning restaurant and bar will have a Scandinavian ski bar right at the heart of St Andrews.

Guests and visitors to the Fife town are now able to snuggle up and while away those cold afternoons and evenings surrounded by fairy light, fur rugs & skis. The Adamson Ski Lodge has an exclusively designed warming cocktail menu for the winter season alongside festive nibbles & hot dogs. The Ski Lodge is a veritable wonderland of apres ski decked out like an Alpine lodge, complete with faux fur and twinkling lights aplenty.

Julie Lewis, managing director of The Adamson, said: ‘Our popular Ski Lodge is back – bigger for 2019. Our award winning cocktail bar has been given a festive makeover by Veuve Clicquot, which means you can sip Champagne in an scandi-style lodge without going too far from home. It’s a festive wonderland – fun and lively, and the perfect place for a pre or post – Christmas friends get-together.’

Cocktails adorning the drinks list include creations such as Pom Pom Fizz; Veuve Clicquot, pomegranate & magic glitter dust and a Glenmorangie Hot Toddy as well a selection of Christmas Cocktail Trees that offer nine arms featuring a variety of Champagne cocktails.

The Adamson Ski Lodge is open daily from 3pm and offers a family friendly kids menu complete with hot chocolate, milkshakes and festive treats. The Adamson Ski Lodge will be open daily till late with a live DJ every Friday and Saturday night until mid January 2020. The venue is also available for private functions and Christmas parties.

The Adamson is located at 127 South St, St Andrews. To find out more, visit www.theadamson.com.

