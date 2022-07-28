Alan Cumming teams up with Bross Bagels

SCOTTISH actor Alan Cumming has joined forces with Bross Bagels to create his signature snack.

Social media sensation and Bross Bagels founder Larah “Mama” Bross invited Cumming to her deli in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter earlier this summer to try his hand at bagel building.

The result was “The Holesome Cumming” vegan bagel, which goes on sale on 4 August.

The “everything” bagel is filled with Macsween’s vegan haggis, beef tomato, smoked applewood cheese, latke, pickled red onions, and chilli mayo.

Cumming is starring in Burn at The King’s Theatre on 4-10 August as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

“Embodying Alan in bagel form has been a massive challenge – we had to get it exactly right – sassy but vulnerable, complex but compelling, acerbic but aromatic – we totally ran out of caraway seeds – but I believe your first bite of this bagel will taste almost as delicious as if you were biting the taut left buttock of the man himself,” quipped Bros.

“I came up with various suggestions for Alan’s bagel – his second name is Cumming for crying out loud – this was meant to be.”

Cumming added: “I have performed for world leaders, I have honorary doctorates, I have been on a stamp, people have even tattooed my likeness onto their bodies.

“But all that pales in significance now – being embodied in bagel form really takes the biscuit.”

