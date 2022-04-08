A world of flavour in new brunch and evening menus

Adding to Glasgogw’s portfolio of impressive eateries, Kilmurry & Co are bringing an exciting new dining experience to Shawlands with their latest brunch and evening menus.

Frequented by Glasgow’s top influencers, Kilmurry & Co brings the ultimate brunch to bistro spot to the southside.

Using only fresh, locally sourced ingredients, with meat from ABR Quality Foods, fish from Alan Beveridge Fishmongers and free range eggs from Duncan Family Farms, their brunch menu features breakfast classics alongside new and innovative dishes.

Meat lovers will have their heads turned by the Kilmurry Stack, a delicious combination of lorne sausage, haggis, tattie scone, bacon, poached eggs and Irn Bru infused maple.

Meanwhile, those with a sweet tooth will be spoilt for choice with a range of pancake options, like cookies and cream or banging biscoff, with the option to ‘add the magic’, customising your brunch with add-ons like nutella, fresh berries, smashed avocado or maple syrup.

If brunch isn’t your thing, head down to Kilmurry & Co after 3pm to take advantage of their exciting new Evening Menu. With big and small plates designed to suit every taste, diners can choose from small plates like Kilmurry fried cauliflower, with Asian style bbq sauce, spring onion, fresh chilli and sesame seeds and larger dishes such as ribeye steak, salad bowls and risottos.

General manager Claudio Galano said: ‘We’re so excited for our new and regular customers to get a taste of our new menus. We’ve stayed true to our roots while bringing some exciting new flavours and twists on classics to the table. We’ve got something for everyone, with vegan and gluten free options, all made using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, something we’re really proud of at Kilmurry & Co.’

The new menus are available at Kilmurry & Co, which is open daily from 10am to 10.30pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 10.30pm Saturday and Sunday.

To view the full menu and for reservations visit: https://www.kilmurryandco.co.uk