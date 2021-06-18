A taste of Shanghai is coming to Six by Nico

Shanghai is now one of the major food capitals of China – and a taste of the Far East is coming to our shores.

As you’d expect from a financial powerhouse, the city is abuzz with excess and glitz, with a food scene that’s both exciting and modern. China’s largest city is home to an equally immense food culture, every neighbourhood is dotted with tiny stalls and hole-in-the-wall restaurants with sizzling woks serving delicious plates from traditional Shanghainese dishes to haute cuisine.

From Monday June 28 and inspired by eastern Chinese cuisine, Chef Nico Simeone and his team from Six by Nico restaurants have created a modern interpretation of classic dishes, incorporating a variety of sweet and subtly spiced flavour combinations that can be found in Shanghai.

The new six course Shanghai tasting menu includes char siu pork manto steamed bun – chilli oil, crispy ginger, pickled mushroom; Dezhou chicken – fennel, shimiji, onion crumb; mushroom medicine – enoki crackling, king oyster, cep pancake; cod satay – cod fillet, satay, buckwheat noodles, puffed rice; black beef and broccoli – choy sum, pickled ginger, ox cheek potsticker.

The Shanghai menu ends on a sweet note with A Matcha Made in Heaven – matcha and lychee custard, raspberry and white chocolate.

The vegetarian alternative boasts six delicious courses of cauliflower mantou steamed bun – kung pao, roasted vegetable sauce; shiitake moneybags – crispy wontons, roast onion broth, pickled ginger, chilli oil; mushroom medicine – enoki crackling, king oyster, cep pancake; potato satay – potato fondant, satay sauce, buckwheat noodles, roasted peanuts; teriyaki roasted broccoli – broccoli, sesame and chilli jam, pot sticker, teriyaki sauce and A Matcha Made in Heaven – matcha and lychee custard, raspberry and white chocolate.

Chef Nico Simeone said: ‘Shanghai has one of the best and most distinct cuisines in China. Food is an important part of Chinese social life, and we hope that with our new Shanghai menu, some of your favourite memories from your trip to Shanghai, whether it was for 24 hours or a week, can be reimagined in our restaurant.’

Diners can book a table now for Shanghai . Open from midday, Monday through to Sunday, each six-course menu will be available from noon to late. The menu will be priced from £32* per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant. A vegetarian alternative is available for every course, as well as Shanghai inspired snack sides. *Please note London Fitzrovia pricing is £37 per person and £33 for wine pairing.

To make a reservation today and book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk.

Shanghai will run from Monday June 29 to Sunday August 8 at Six by Nico Glasgow Finnieston, Glasgow Southside, Edinburgh City Centre, Manchester City Centre, Liverpool City Centre, Belfast Cathedral Quarter and London Fitzrovia.