A taste of Hong Kong street food is coming to Glasgow

Chef Jimmy Lee is bringing a mash-up of East and West, Old and New and Salt and Chilli – a taste of Hong Kong’s frills-free street food – to Glasgow.

Salt & Chilli Oriental is Cantonese street food reimagined, remastered, and given a playful twist.

The new pop-up on Glasgow’s Dumbarton Road will serve comforting Chinese classics alongside curious fusion concoctions, mixing conventional Hong Kong street food with a strong dose of modern Glasgow attitude.

Spearheaded by Jimmy Lee and his team from award winning Lychee Oriental, Salt & Chilli Oriental will open in the former Ninja Turtles Pizzeria site at 911 Dumbarton Road. The venue is currently undergoing a makeover and will open from Thursday 25th March 2021.

From Tangy Peking Ribs and Chicken Satay with Spicy Dip to Bao filled Katsu Chicken or Pulled Aromatic Duck as well as the signature ‘Salt & Chilli Menu’ with options of Chicken, King Prawn, Crab, Calamari or Tofu Salt & Chilli – all served with Yutaka Slaw. The menu will be homely and hearty cantonsese with ‘small bites’ available for £5 and ‘big bites’ including Katsu Chicken Curry and Macau Beef Curry from £8.

Chef Jimmy Lee said: ‘Salt & Chilli Oriental offers a small range of innovative, broadly Chinese-inspired dishes to Glasgow’s West End. If you’re jonesing for some fast Asian food, our menu is packed with must-have items and is an exciting new addition to the West End’s rich and diverse culinary scene.’

Customers will be able to order for delivery or collection from Salt & Chilli Oriental’s pop-up home at 911 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G11 6NB – from Thursday March 25 at 4pm. Salt & Chilli Oriental will open weekly Tuesday – Sundays from 4pm – 9pm. Visit www.salt-chilli.co.uk for the full menu and delivery information.

For further updates, follow and visit www.instagram.com/saltandchilligla