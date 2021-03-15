YORStory Storytelling Festival runs this weekend

A number of Scots are playing their part in this weekend’s YORStory Storytelling Festival.

To coincide with World Storytelling Day on March 20, and with the theme of Plain English, the YORStory festival brings together over 40 speakers and hosts from the worlds of culture, journalism and business for online panel events and workshops all free of charge.

There are twenty events over the two days ranging from a poetry workshop to a panel discussion on branding to a single interview with Thick Of It, Death of Stalin and Veep writer, Ian Martin.

YORStory was founded by Beverley Varley, entrepreneur and business growth specialist, and Rachel McCormack, author of Chasing the Dram and BBC Radio 4 Broadcaster on The Kitchen Cabinet.

Speakers include author and bookseller Shaun Blythell, Delhi based publishing consultant Jaya Battacharji Rose, TVE, Spanish public television’s international correspondent Anna Bosch, football journalist Philippe Auclair, Scottish journalists Dani Garavelli and Anna Burnside and publisher and Scotsman columnist Laura Waddell.

The events will all be hosted on the zoom platform, which can be accessed by signing on to the Festival group at www.YorStories.com, and the events will also be on the YORStory- Storytelling Inspiration You Tube channel.

They will be available to catch up on for 10 days after the festival on You Tube, and 30 days on the YORStory platform.

Co-founder Rachel McCormack said: ‘We have used the current situation as an opportunity to gather people in the same virtual room from across the globe to spark off some great conversations and thought provoking events and workshops. I am so thrilled that so many people from such different walks of life have agreed to take part.’

Business woman and YORStory co-founder Beverley Varley said: ‘I am really so proud and delighted that YORStory is able to provide this opportunity for speakers and audiences across the globe am particularly excited about the breadth and depth of topics covered. The online event is going to be awesome and there will be something to pique everyone’s interest.’

Susan Stewart, festival manager added: ‘I’m excited about the whole weekend and want to join every event but those stand out for me are the journalism sessions – investigative reporting, international news and sports writing – insights into the stories behind the stories we see, hear and read in the media every day.’