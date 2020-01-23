A sweet treat revealed for Valentine’s Day

Renowned and award-winning Bross Bagels in Edinburgh have designed a one off limited edition sweet treat for Valentine’s Day.

Called the V Day bagel, it will be available in all shops from Friday-Sunday 14-16 February, to mark the occasion for all their bagel lovers.

The sweet bagel is filled with strawberry schmear, cinnamon waffle, Nutella, and crumble, and the special will be served in all four Bross locations in the city, priced at £6.

They have been created by Lara Bross, who established the business in August 2017, with her authentic Montreal style bagels. Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Leith bakery

Bross Bagels officially opened in Bruntsfield late last year, following the success of their Portobello, Leith and West End shops. Each offers a unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.

For more information visit www.brossbagels.co.uk.