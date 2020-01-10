A selection of teas can help with the New Year detox

With the arrival of the New Year, many of us are still looking for new ways to get healthy.

Brand new detox health teas by award-winning Scots firm Eteaket have been released.

Eteaket was founded by leaf tea expert Erica Moore has been ethically sourcing and blending teas since 2008. She travels the world visiting tea gardens to source and provide the highest quality, award-winning whole leaf tea.

All of Eteaket’s tea, retail packaging, including their tea bags, are completely plastic free.

The Seven Day Detox Collection Tea Chest is priced £13.95. This features a selection of high quality loose leaf teas and herbal infusions which have the added bonus of promoting good health.

The Detox Collection includes Blueberry Rooibos (about 10g);Perfect Peppermint (about 10g); Lemon & Ginger (about 10g); Cranberry Apple Riot (about 10g); Decaffeinated Breakfast Blend (about 10g); Gyokuro (about 10g); and White Peony (about 5g).

A spokesman said: ‘With this tea chest we will all be encouraged to, among other things, slow down to enjoy an #eteaketmoment, increase our water intake through tea and boost our mineral intake – our Blueberry Rooibos, for example, is said to be high in essential iron, calcium & magnesium.

‘This little box of delightful teas fits right in with your healthy lifestyle and is something you can feel good about! Take the #teatox challenge now and share how you get on.’

Also available is Green Yerba Mate, an infusion with a difference. Yerba Mate is said to contain a fair share of caffeine similar to that of coffee. It is not strictly ‘tea’ as it does not come from the Camelia Sinensis plant. It is a herbal infusion created from an ever-green South American Holly Tree. People have taken to drinking it for its suggested health benefits as well as its energising properties.

Incredibly popular and harvested in South America, this infusion has a taste similar to that of a very slightly smoky, or perhaps earthy green tea. Once harvested, the drying process often takes part next to a wood fire, which imparts this unique vegetal, delicate smoky flavour. It is available price from £2.50–£15.95.

These are available from January to buy online from Eteaket directly www.eteaket.co.uk, their tea room on Frederick Street and their concept store on Rose Street.