The King and I is coming to Glasgow’s King’s Theatre

An unmissable production of Rodger and Hammerstein’s The King and I will run in Glasgow later this month as part of a UK tour.

Direct from the London Palladium, the critically acclaimed Lincoln Centre Theatre Production, opens at the King’s Theatre on Tuesday 28 January until Saturday 8 February.

The King and I is a testament to the lavish heritage of gloriously romantic musical theatre and is considered to be is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Performing as Anna, fresh from her West End success, will be Annalene Beechey and reprising his critically acclaimed USA national tour performance as The King will be Darren Lee.

Annalene said: ‘I absolutely love playing Anna, she is a dream role for any actress. I’m delighted to bring this wonderful production and our glorious King to Scotland.’

Darren said: ‘After playing the King all over the USA this role has such a special place in my heart, so to be able to tour the beautiful UK and see so many of your incredible cities like Glasgow is really exciting for me.’

The production also boasts a company of over 50 world‐class performers, a full scale orchestra and classic songs such as I Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You and Shall We Dance.

Acclaimed Tony Award‐winning Bartlett Sher ‐ fresh from his huge Broadway success of To Kill A Mockingbird ‐ will again direct the majestic production, reuniting with his celebrated creative team that brought The King and I to life in London last year.

The King and I 2020 cast includes Ethan Le Phong and Paulina Yeung in the roles of the young lovers Lun Tha and Tuptim, Cezarah Bonner as Lady Thiang, alongside Kok‐Hwa Lie in the role of Kralahome and Aaron Teoh Guan Tias Prince Chulalongkorn. Philip Bulcock will take on the dual roles of Captain Orton and Sir Edward Ramsay and William M Lee will play Phra Alack.

The ensemble includes Jessica Gomes‐Ng, Sunny Yeo joining Yuki Abe, Miiya Alexandra, Aiko Kato, Misa Koide, Ela Lisondra, Yuki Ozeki, Ena Yamaguchi and Sian Yeo, Iroy Abesamis, Cletus Chan, Steven Hardcastle, Eu Jin Hwang, Jesse Milligan, Prem Rai and Joaquin Pedro Valdes.

The Swings will be Rachel Jayne Picar, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung and Samuel How.

The King and I is at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow from Tuesday 28 January – Saturday 8 Feb, at 7.30pm, with matinees on the Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

For tickets visit www.atgtickets.com/glasgow