A passport to paradise with Edinburgh’s Le Monde

It’s always 5 o’ clock somewhere, and Edinburgh’s Le Monde is determined to get the party started.

Having opened its doors once more after an incredible £1 million refurbishment, the boutique hotel on George Street is entering into a new, glamorous era.

With the entire ground floor bar and restaurant renovated into a luxurious hideaway, it is the perfect place to indulge in a glass of bubbly at their Laurent Perrier champagne bar, or nibble away at some of Scotland’s top local produce.

The transformation has been led by Le Monde’s new cocktail menu, with each drink being inspired by cities around the globe. Offering up a taste of Paris, Milan, Casablanca and beyond, Le Monde’s bar team has searched far and wide for flavourful inspiration. My personal favourite was being transported to the icy climes of Reykjavik – a beautifully fruity blend of raspberry, rum, mango and pineapple, with a dash of sharp lime.

Le Monde has also unveiled a new small plate dining menu, blending international flavours with locally-sourced produce. We tried their spinach and cheddar croquettes with beetroot mayonnaise – which were so moreish that we could have devoured an entire platter – their diamond steak, sourced from local family butcher John Gilmour, and their crunchy haddock bites with peas. They’re also running an offer for steak, chips and a drink for £12.50, which in terms of Edinburgh prices is suitably impressive. Safe to say we’ll be back for that one.

Commenting on the re-opening, Darren Scott, general manager, said: ‘Le Monde has been a favourite venue in the heart of Edinburgh for many years now, and we’ve taken that wonderful idea of a trip to exciting places around the globe and reinvented it for modern customers. The newly refurbished bar and restaurant areas are simply stunning.’

Taking a tour round some of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities through their cocktail menu was a delight, and their locally-sourced food is definitely worth exploring this weekend.

Find out more @lemondehotel or by visiting their website.