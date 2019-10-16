A kiss from a rose for Edinburgh Cocktail Week

In celebration of Edinburgh Cocktail Week, Lanique have teamed up with Harvey Nichols to present two cocktail making masterclasses – and we were lucky enough to get a sneak preview.

Led by the capable hands of Lanique’s managing director Kieran Gandhi, we were given top tips on how to enjoy a tipple or two with their Spirit of Rose liqueur.

Truthfully, I had slight reservations about drinking a rose-based liqueur for fear of opening up the bottle and being hit by an almighty blast of concentrated, artificial floral flavouring. Much to my delight though, Lanique has now earned its permanent place in my drinks cabinet.

With each bottle containing thousands of delicate eastern rose petals, which – even more impressively – are more valuable by weight than gold, this was a delicately perfumed, sweet treat that proved incredibly versatile.

First up, we tried Lanique in its purest form, and even though it is a whopping 39% ABV, it didn’t have the harsh sting of other straight liqueurs and was even more enjoyable when opened up with a few ice cubes.

Kieran also demonstrated how it could be used as a substitute for vodka in a classic Cosmopolitan, or as an addition to a glass of bubbly.

My personal favourite, though, was Lanique and tonic on ice, with a dash of lime to balance out the sweetness.

But Lanique need not be confined to a cocktail glass. Why not try adding it to your baking? Or indeed for making deluxe Turkish delight? With my amateur baker’s hat on, it’s time to get experimenting in the kitchen!

Dating back to the 1700s, Lanique was first crafted in south Poland during the Prussian Empire and was a staple in any aristocratic or royal household. Legend has it that the liqueur was created by a princess who owned a distillery close to her castle, so was much favoured at celebrations and grand balls around the country. In 2013, Lanique was purchased by Jersey-based entrepreneur Lawrence Huggler and is now distilled in the UK.

To book your slot on a scrumptious Lanique masterclass (running on 16 and 17 October), and to learn more about Lanique, visit the Harvey Nichols website or click HERE.