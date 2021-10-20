A hugely revamped menu from the Pizza Punks

A Glasgow pizzeria has been getting creative behind the scenes to present a new menu, from small plates and sides to pizza and pasta, plus desserts offerings.

Pizza Punks is introducing a larger selection of small plates and sides, the new menu includes Mixed Marinated Olives and Sweet Drop Peppers, Confit Garlic and Rosemary Sourdough Bread, ‘nduja and Hot Honey Burrata, Buffalo Chicken Wings and more.

Featuring their handcrafted San Franciscan sourdough that is double fermented for 48 hours before being cooked in their authentic wood-fired ovens, they are expanding their Classics and Specials pizza offerings such as Tuscan with white sauce, fior di latte, Tuscan sausage, stem broccoli, parmesan and chilli flakes; Mushroom with white sauce, fior di latte, truffle mushroom, garlic and rosemary potatoes; Burrata with whipped lemon ricotta, wilted greens, roast garlic, chilli, parmesan and burrata; Hawaiian with red sauce, mozzarella, caramelised pineapple, rum ham hock and hot honey; Buffalo with white sauce, mozzarella, Buffalo chicken, celery and garlic ranch.

And it doesn’t stop with pizza, as Pizza Punks also offer freshly and handmade daily pasta using their high-quality Italian ingredients. Their pasta offerings include Linguine of Tuscan fennel sausage & ‘nduja; Rigatoni of ‘nduja and confit lemon mascarpone; Linguine of king prawns, courgette, chilli and garlic; Linguine of

courgette, pea, baby spinach, basil and mint.

The dessert menu features new offerings including Caramelised pineapple cheesecake; Choc chop ice cream cookie sandwich; Caramel Biscoff pizza; and Pizza Punks’ classic Candied bacon crème brulée.

Pizza Punks Glasgow is located on 90 St Vincent Street, G2 5UB – open seven days a week from noon until 10pm. Pizza Punks is also located in Belfast, Newcastle, Leeds, with more UK sites planned.

Pizza Punks’ signature ‘Create Your Own’ offers 50 unlimited toppings to choose from, all for one flat fee, and was awarded the UK’s ‘Best Italian takeaway eatery last year’, in the Deliveroo restaurant awards, voted for by the Deliveroo customers.

For more details visit HERE.