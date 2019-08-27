A clootie dumpling that now has official clout

A Scots cafe is celebrating after receiving its ninth Great Taste Award, this time for its clootie dumpling – the first time this traditional Scottish dessert has been awarded a rating since 2015.

The Real Food Café in Tyndrum, Perthshire, was delighted to receive the honour.

Great Taste Awards, 2019, known as the Oscars of the food industry, has awarded the clootie dumpling with a prestigious 1-star rating. The 1-star award means that the Clootie Dumpling has been deemed a food that delivers fantastic flavour by the judges. Out of the 12,772 award entries only 3,409 were awarded a 1-star accolade.

While the traditional Scottish dish often features as a special on the menu, plans are now on track to make this a permanent feature on the dessert menu, as well as selling the clootie dumpling on the website.

The café’s clootie dumpling is made in the traditional way and steamed for over five hours. The premium ingredients include some of Scotland’s finest such as, Scotland the Bread speciality Scottish organic flour, milk from The Wee Isle Dairy (Gigha), eggs from Balvicar Farm near Oban and butter from Graham’s The Family Dairy in Bridge of Allan.

Over the last decade The Real Food Café has previously been awarded eight other Great Taste Awards, most recently for its gluten free chocolate fudge cake and fruit scone.

Sarah Heward, co-owner of The Real Food Café, said: ‘Being awarded another Great Taste Star rating, this time for our clootie dumpling, is a fantastic endorsement of our strategy for using the finest quality Scottish produce combined with the skill of our head baker, Catalina Dima, to produce top notch products.’

The Real Food Café is known for its great-tasting food from its famous fish and chips to its selection of home baking. Over the last decade The Real Food Café has won numerous awards and accolades including; Gold Awards at the FreeFrom Eating Out Awards in 2017 and 2018 in the Fish and Chip Shop category, being listed in the Lonely Planet Guide, shortlisted for the VisitScotland Thistle Awards Best Eating Experience, the Scottish Apprenticeship Award for Best SME Employer and Walkers Café of the Year in Great Outdoors Magazine.