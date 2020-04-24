A better brew

In partnership with Scottish charity Social Bite, Edinburgh tea company eteaket has just launched a brand new blend of tea called ‘Positivitea’.

The tea is a fusion of all four tea types, and is a combination of black, green and white tea with energising Dragonfruit pieces, pink pepper, tangy raspberry, blackberry and relaxing chamomile flowers.

Positivitea is described by the company as “an unmistakable warming blend with a powerful bite and zest for life”, marks a collaboration between two like-minded businesses, with 20% of retail sales from the tea going to Social Bite combat homelessness. Positivitea costs £7.95 for 100g (40 pots) from www.eteaket.co.uk