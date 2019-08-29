17,000 portions of fish and chips in the festival

Europe’s biggest fish and chip shop have today revealed a record number of visitors this month to their fish and chip restaurant on Victoria Street.

Edinburgh based Vittoria Group, owners of the 300-cover Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar in Edinburgh’s Old Town, welcomed over 25,000 guests during this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a staggering 17,000 portions of fish and chips were served by the team as record number of visitors enjoyed festivities across Scotland’s capital.

Bertie’s have notably experienced an expanding interest with both Chinese and American tourists visiting Scotland’s capital with fish and chips the most popular meal ordered.

Popular dishes include: steak pie and haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as serving traditional British chip shop favourites at the heart of their all day menu that include haddockK or cod suppers – battered, breaded or baked; battered pork sausage supper and white pudding supper. The menu also features a vegan fish and chips and serves up deep friend Mars bars among their dessert offerings.

Bertie’s cocktail menu balances Scottish ingredients ‘with the zest of the seaside’ and include an Irn Bru Spritz and a Buckfast Bramble.

This week it was revealed that more than three million people had flocked to Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows for the first time in its history.

Vittoria Group chairman, Tony Crolla said: ‘It’s been a fantastic first Fringe for Bertie’s, and we’re delighted to have welcomed so many new guests from both home and abroad to dine with us across The Vittoria Group. Fish and chips have never been so popular and with the growth of both Asian and American tourists flocking to Edinburgh – it’s the classic British dishes they want to try.’

The 11,000 sq.ft restaurant, bar and takeaway on Victoria Street in the former St John’s Church has been serving fresh fish and chips since its grand opening in January.

Earlier this summer Bertie’s were among the winners at the inaugural Scottish Takeaway Awards. Over 150 representatives of the best takeaways in Scotland gathered to celebrate their achievements with Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar picking up the award for Best in the Edinburgh regions.

Bertie’s affordable menu reinvents some traditional British ‘chip shop’ dishes and celebrates specialities along with contemporary twists on the chip shop experience.

For more details visit www.bertiesfishandchips.com